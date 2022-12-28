PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With 2023 just a few days away, people are setting their New Year’s resolutions and goals. The momentum is high at the start of the year but as the days go on momentum can drop. Goals can range from becoming debt-free to improving your fitness life or traveling more.

Having a list or vision board helps keep goals at the forefront and tracking progress acts as a motivator. Personal trainer and gym manager Josh Fender said this helps people to conquer their goals one step at a time.

“The biggest thing probably would just be to keep track of everything. If you’re wanting to make changes set a goal for yourself. Maybe it’s a big one long-term but then dissect it down to smaller pieces that you can actually chew. Just like a steak. You don’t get that steak right off the bat and eat the whole thing. You cut it into smaller parts and take bites,” said Fender.

Having an accountability partner also helps with achieving goals.