PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – This year you’ve heard a lot about heart conditions mainly due to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac emergency in January and even more recently with Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, who suffered a cardiac arrest just a few weeks ago during basketball practice.

In today’s Ask the Doc, Dr. Lionel Malebranche, a cardiologist at Carle Health, stopped by to show tell us how to keep your heart healthy and tell us a little about the benefits of wearable heart defibrillators. Take a look!