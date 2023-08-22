NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — High temperatures can be just as dangerous for pets as they are for people.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers have recently received several calls about owners leaving their pets inside vehicles.

“Not only is this very dangerous, but is also illegal,” the post stated. “With the hot temperatures this week, please use common sense and leave your furry friends at home.”

The heat inside cars can rise quickly. According to the post, when it is 95 degrees outside, the temperature inside the car can reach 124 degrees after 20 minutes, 129 degrees after 30 minutes and 133 degrees after 40 minutes.

The American Red Cross also has tips to keep your pets safe on hot days.

Pet owners should limit the time pets exercise outside to the early morning and evening hours, and walk pets in the grass to avoid hot surfaces burning their paws.

If pets are outside, they should be provided access to shade and cool water.

Pet owners should watch their dogs for signs of heat stroke. Signs include heavy panting and being unable to calm down, even when lying down, a brick-red gum color, a fast pulse rate and being unable to get up.

Dogs suffering from heat stroke need to be cooled down and brought to a vet as soon as possible.