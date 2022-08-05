PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator.

According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department.

He will work with other City departments and organizations to coordinate programs and services that will reduce violence, improve neighborhoods, and educate the public on programming available through the Police Department.

McDaniel will also work with local organizations to provide community members with available resources.

He began his career as a Patrol Officer with the Peoria Police Department in June 1993. After 18 years he was promoted to Sergeant where he worked in Patrol before he retired in 2021.

He has also worked as the Community Outreach Coordinator/Community Response Manager with Peoria Community Against Violence (PCAV) for one year.

“It is a pleasure to have Keith on our team in this newly created position as Police Community Engagement Coordinator. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and relationships that will let him hit the ground running. I have stated from the beginning that community engagement is a priority, this proves our commitment to that. We will now have a direct liaison between the community and the police that will allow us to take community engagement to the next level. I am looking forward to the new opportunities the Peoria Police Department will help facilitate, create, partner in, and support.” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

Keith came to Peoria from Chicago in 1993. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Law Enforcement.