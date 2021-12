PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music fans can look forward to seeing Keith Urban in Peoria in 2022.

The country music star confirmed Wednesday morning the Summer will be when he performs his first world tour in four years. The tour, The Speed of Now World Tour, will also take place in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

He will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on Nov. 4, 2022. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.