PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Patrick’s Day is approaching and pre-holiday festivities are continuing throughout the city.

Dozens came out Sunday afternoon to celebrate Family Day at Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery.

Families got into the St. Patty’s Day spirit and feasted on Irish meals such as corn beef and cabbage.

The event also featured Irish dancers, live music, balloon making, and face painting.

Patrick Sullivan, the owner of Kelleher’s, said he expects a huge turnout from all the St. Patrick’s Day events coming up.

“It’s going to be big, the parade going to be big, the Kellehers will be big down here on the waterfront. We’ll have 160 feet of the tent,” Sullivan said.

He also said Peoria has a dedicated community of Irish families that makes events like Family Day worthwhile.