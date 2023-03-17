PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery in Peoria drew thousands of people to its 21st annual block party on St. Patrick’s Day.

In addition to the bar, multiple tents were set up on Water St. to accommodate the crowds. But it wasn’t easy setting them up, said owner Pat Sullivan.

“Yesterday was tough. It was cold, windy and rainy. Every time we lifted up a tent stake, we got an armful of water. So it was a tough day, but look at today,” he said.

Some partygoers said they were up as early as 7 a.m. to attend the festivities, which included live music and a DJ.

“The tent outside, the atmosphere, the music, I love it all,” said block party attendee Madison Raines.

The menu featured classic Irish fare corned beef and cabbage.

Sullivan said he expects between 7,000 and 9,000 people to attend the block party, but that number was even higher pre-pandemic.

“You see everybody in town. It is a small town. We got a great city to live in. Everybody is Irish today,” said Sullivan.

Kelleher’s is open until 12 a.m.