PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery in downtown Peoria is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day.

Holding their family day Sunday afternoon, the pub limited its menu to traditional Irish meals.

Along with food, guests were met with a performance from the Flynn school of Irish dance as well as a live Irish band.

Kelleher’s owner Pat Sullivan said the Irish community is strong in Peoria and is looking forward to celebrating the holiday.

“We will block the street off, will have more face painters. We’ll all go on the parade and have a float and enjoy the day,” said Sullivan.

Kelleher’s Pub and Eatery will open at 8 a.m. on St.Patrick’s Day.