Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery prepares for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Irish pubs must navigate how to celebrate safely ahead of Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Festivities.

Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery set up tents outdoors Tuesday morning, March 16, to prepare for the holiday.

Owner Pat Sullivan said staff will still try to celebrate despite COVID-19 mitigations, social distancing and the cancellation of the yearly parade.

“Things aren’t normal, so we’re going to try to bring the normalcy as much as we can,” Sullivan said. “Of course, we always do tents, and we’re going to put extra tents out to keep it safer. More people can spread out in certain tents and so forth.”

The bar will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, then breakfast will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a special Irish fare menu at noon. Sullivan said there will be music and bagpipes; the crowd will just be more spread out than usual.

Sullivan also said the restaurant will sell masks tomorrow, and all proceeds from the mask sales will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria.