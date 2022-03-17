PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery threw its annual St. Patrick’s Day block party for the first time in three years.

Water St. was transformed into a street block party. Multiple tents lined the street with outdoor bars and food for the partygoers.

Irish bagpipers also made an appearance, led by Kelleher’s owner Pat Sullivan.

It was Larry Backes’ first time at Kelleher’s party. Backes and his wife came to Kelleher’s after the parade.

“I like it. He puts on a party. He puts on a pretty good party down here,” Backes said. “Everybody getting out and getting together, it’s so nice.”

Scott Harmon headed straight to Kelleher’s at 11:30 a.m. to start the celebration.

“We came right to the beer tent,” Harmon said. “It’s awesome, a lot of people, good beer, big crowds, so it’s fun. Good music.”

The party continued into the evening hours.