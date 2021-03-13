Kelleher’s kicked off St. Patrick’s Day festivities with Blarney Blitz 5k

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Irish music, green shirts, and an annual race.

Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery hosted the 2021 Blarney Blitz 5k Saturday morning, March 13.

The 5k race was hosted by ShaZam Racing and took place in downtown Peoria. The starting and finishing line were both at Kelleher’s.

For many, this kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“This is the first time we’ve been back in a year so, it’s really fun to be back here,” said Becca Matheson, a 5k runner.

The race was followed by a reception at Kelleher’s. Racers had a voucher for one free drink.

“I got my, you know, traditional green beer,” said Tony Russell, a 5k runner. “Got to start things off right early in the morning by drinking your green beer– after running.”

To maintain social distancing, the runners began in waves.