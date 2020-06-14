Keller Station drive-in sees early success in second week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Movie theaters might be closed, but Peoria development Keller Station is saving you a seat for the movies.

Every Friday and Saturday, Keller Station is showing movies on a projector that you can watch from the back of your car. Developer Katie Kim says she got the idea from going to drive-in movie theaters as a kid.

The Keller Station drive-in is in it’s second full week and so far has been a success. All 30 spots selling out two weeks in a row.

Last week’s movie was the 1980’s classic Goonies and this week’s feature film was another 80s classic, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Katie Kim says she choose movies that make the drive-in a fun weekend activity everyone can enjoy.

“It’s been unique to see who has come to the drive-in movie theater because we get an array; from families to date night to high school kids celebrating graduation to college kids, it’s really been across the board,” Kim said.

Local businesses such as Bearded Owl Brewing along with food trucks are benefiting also. Setting up tables and trucks for drinks and snacks.

Tickets can be placed ahead of time and are $30 a car for the front row and $20 a car for the back row. Only 30 spots are available, but Kim says they hope to add another 20 or 30 in the near future.

Tickets can be ordered online at Keller Station’s website under “event tickets”.