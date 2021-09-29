Keller Station Farmers Market organizers count first year as a success

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – The Keller Station Farmer’s market on Knoxville is done for the season.

The organizer, Samm Hutchinson, said they will be back next year with more local vendors to look out for.

The Keller Station Market was created right after the pandemic and Hutchinson said she started it to help small businesses like herself after losing business during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Hutchinson is also the founder and owner of Bear Bites.

She said when choosing vendors they wanted everyone to be handmade, homemade, and local. She said after reflecting on their very first season, the community has been very supportive and loves the location.

“When you drive down Knoxville it’s just cool to see all of the amazing businesses as you drive up. Every single business owner here has just been amazing with supporting us, they didn’t have to jump on board with us in the first year everybody did,” said Hutchinson.

She said they still plan to keep the markets on Wednesday’s from 4 -7 p.m. next year.

