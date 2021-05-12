Keller Station holds first farmer’s market

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shoppers flocked to Keller Station’s first annual farmer’s market, browsing locally produced and handcrafted goods and supporting small businesses Wednesday.

Bear’s Bites Foundation, an organization helping people pay off pet medical bills, helped Keller Station organizers host 37 vendors.

The market’s organizer Samm Hutchison said tonight was a huge success and said that many of the businesses sold out of product by the time the market came to a close.

“We had traffic starting at probably 3:45 p.m., until, I don’t know, maybe fifteen minutes ago,” Hutchison said. “It has been wall to wall people.”

Hutchison said next week they expect to have even more vendors, and she hopes more people come out to continue supporting Peoria’s small businesses.

The market will run every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until September 29.