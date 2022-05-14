PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kendrick Green’s Youth Camp 53 invited young athletes out to play football with the Pittsburg Steelers offensive lineman for its second year.

The annual event was held at Peoria High School Saturday, May 14, and is created by Green, a Peoria High Graduate, in partnership with Peoria Friendship House.

Kids had the chance to train with Green and other camp counselors, improving their football skills. This year around 120 kids came out.

Green said it’s an exciting opportunity to give back to the community he came from.

“This is something I did as a kid, going to like basketball camps with Mitchell J.J. Anderson and Sean Livingston, stuff like that, so that’s something that I’ve always, you know, wanted to do, so I’m just excited to be able to come back and do it,” Green said.

Green said he hopes to bring some of his teammates to help out with the camp next year.