Kentucky man to lead Galesburg tourism efforts

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau will have its first executive director.

In a news release, the bureau announced Randy Newcomb will take the job, effective Sept. 1. A search began in Sept. 2019, was paused for a time due to COVID-19, and resumed in April.

Newcomb, a news release said, spent seventeen years as executive director of the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, based in Benton. That is part of what officials said was 24 years of experience Newcomb has.

“The pandemic brings new challenges to the tourism industry,” Newcomb said, in the news release. “But having been through an industry-wide crisis, I have confidence we can find a path forward to showcase the many wonderful assets Galesburg and Knox County have to offer. It’s an exciting challenge.”

Among Newcomb’s recent accomplishments the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau cited was how he “rose to the challenge” of addressing how Asian carp “devastated” fishing-based tourism in the area.

“Randy brings a wealth of experience and fresh ideas to Knox County,” said Phil Dickinson, Chair of the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau Board, in the news release. “We look forward to the impact Randy can have in our area as we work to tell our community’s stories, allow families to spend quality time together, and more fully enhance the economic vitality tourism brings to our area.”

The Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau was formed after the Galesburg-Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was disbanded through its operator, the Galesburg-Area Chamber of Commerce.

