NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Kerrick Road between Main Street and North Linden Street will be closed beginning Thursday, June 1 for an improvement project.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The road is expected to be closed until October 1, weather permitting. Local access to the Kerrick Road Warehouse will be maintained from North Linden Street.

Anyone with questions can direct them to Fred Zbinden, Town of Normal Project Engineer, at (309) 454-9705.