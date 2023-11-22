WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- The Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions is underway at Washington Community High School and is now considered much more than your average basketball tournament.

What used to be a small local basketball tournament ran by three to four people, is now a charity event with a board of 25 to 30 people and over 300 volunteers. Some proceeds from the tournament will go in support of KB Strong.

Kevin Brown, former head coach for Washington Community High School’s basketball team lost his 10-month battle with Glioblastoma in 2019. Coach Brown was a beloved member of the community, leaving an impact on thousands of students, and their parents.

KB Strong sets up a station during the tournament where attendees can gain information on the disease, purchase merchandise, and donate to the cause.

Non-profit organization, KB Strong, donates funds to cancer research centers and provides financial and emotional support for families impacted by Glioblastoma. This form of brain cancer is rare and only affects approximately 14,000 individuals in the United States.

Jodi Brown, Board Member of KB Strong, and Kevin Brown’s widow, shared what it means to her to help others. “You’ve got to make memories and take every opportunity to be with your family and your friends and surround yourself. That’s the way we should live life anyway.” KB Strong donates funds to families starting at $2,500. Brown said the money is for the family to do whatever they feel is best, from going on vacation to paying for treatment.

KB Strong has also been able to donate over $300,000 to cancer research centers. They hope to continue writing checks in the fight to find the cure for Glioblastoma. For more information on how to donate, visit kbstrong-fightingthefight.com.