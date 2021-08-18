Kewanee Fire Department to receive $204,761 regional grant

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A $205,431 regional grant will be awarded to the City of Kewanee Fire Department through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

That money is expected to give firefighters new state-of-the-art training programs, as well as improved equipment and tools compliant with the National Fire Protection Association.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) made the announcement in a press release.

“Our firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe,” Bustos said. “This critical funding will ensure that they are well-equipped with up-to-date tools to protect Illinois’ families and stay safe while on the job. This grant funding is a testament to Chief Kevin Shook’s leadership and the strong efforts of the Kewanee Fire Department.”

Grants are awarded directly to fire and EMS organizations that are not associated with a hospital in order to improve their response capabilities to fire and other hazards and protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel.

