Kewanee man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation around child pornography and solicitation of a minor has in a suspect being arrested.

Jeremy Debord, 39, of Kewanee was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography-photos, one count of possession of child pornography-moving depictions and one count of indecent solicitation of a child on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Kewanee Police Department noted in a Facebook post the initial complaint was given to the Department of Child and Family Services Dec. 21, 2020. The complaint was then forwarded to the Kewanee Police Department, where detectives began the investigation.

During interviews and through investigation, detectives found probable cause to get a search warrant for Debord’s electronic data storage. Detectives located several images of child pornography during the search warrant along with evidence of the suspect soliciting a minor.

Debord was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

The preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8 at 2 P.M. at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.