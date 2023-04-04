KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD)– Kewanee Police Department has upgraded charges for several suspects involved in a Kewanee stabbing incident on April 1.

According to Kewanee Police Facebook, the original preliminary charges against the two juveniles for the murder of Clifton Parks have been upgraded from 2nd-degree murder to 1st-degree murder.

The 16-year-old will be charged as an adult and faces two counts of 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, mob action, and one count of obstructing justice.

Due to his age, he will remain in the custody of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center. His bond has been set at $500,000. the 16-year-old juvenile has waived their right to a preliminary hearing and a jury pretrial conference has been set for May 11 at 9 a.m.

The 14-year-old faces two counts of 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, and mob action. They will remain in custody at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center.