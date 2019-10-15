Kewanee PD releases video of officer shooting dog

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.

KEWANEE, Ill. — The Kewanee Police Department posted body camera footage of an officer shooting a dog from Friday.

The KPD posted the video on Facebook Monday afternoon, and said officers received a complaint that an “aggressive pitbull” was charging at people on East 5th Street in Kewanee. The incident led to the dog being struck by a bullet.

Police said they posted the video in “an effort to maintain an honest and transparent relationship with the citizens of Kewanee.”

Police said there were false claims made on social media over the weekend that children were present during the incident and the pitbull was shot as it was running away from the officer. The video shows the dog was approaching the officer in the street. The officer also claimed the dog charged at him three separate times and tried to bite him.

The owner of the pitbull, resident Jessica Smith, was later cited for a city ordinance violation for allowing a dog to run at large.

The pitbull survived the shooting, Smith confirmed on Facebook.

The KPD said police responded to 777 complaints of dogs running at alrge over the last 12 months.