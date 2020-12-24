Kewanee PD warning against fake $100 bills

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — Local businesses in Kewanee have been victim to counterfeit $100 bills.

Thursday, the Kewanee Police Department put a warning on its Facebook page, explaining the bogus bills pass the counterfit pen test because they were originally legitamate $10 bills.

“The bogus bills have images of Alexander Hamilton on the right side of the bill rather than Benjamin Franklin’s image. Please use caution when exchanging $100 dollar bills. To ensure it is a $100 bill, hold the bill up to a light, and it should have Benjamin Franklin’s face on the right side,” the department warns.