Kewanee Police investigate hatchet attack

KEWANEE, Ill. — Kewanee Police are investigating a hatchet attack.

Around 2:15 a.m. on December 14, officers were called to North East St. and Railroad Ave. in Kewanee. Investigators say a 41-year-old man had been hurt during a robbery in that area.

The victim told police that one of the two men involved in the incident hit him with a hatchet, then proceeded to drive his car into the embankment on the northside of Railroad Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crimestoppers at (800) 227-2324.

