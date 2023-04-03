KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD)– Kewanee police have arrested two minors and two adults for a Saturday night stabbing incident that led to the death of 38-year-old Clifton Parks of Kewanee.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, officers were dispatched to N. Lakeview Avenue and Hope Way for a disturbance report.

Officers found Parks on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

CPR was performed until Parks could be transported to the OSF St. Luke’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Kewanee Police Department initiated a homicide investigation and called in detectives from Henry County and Illinois State Police.

Four individuals, all from Kewanee, were arrested in connection to the disturbance.

A 14-year-old male was arrested for preliminary charges of mob actions and aggravated battery. A 16-year-old male was arrested for preliminary charges of second-degree murder and mob action. Both juveniles were transferred to the custody of Mary Davis Juvenile Detention in Galesburg.

34-year-old Justin Kenter was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and obstructing justice. He is being held at Henry County Jail.

35-year-old Andrea Peach was arrested for obstructing justice. She has a notice to appear with a May 22 court date at Henry County Courthouse.

This incident is still under investigation.