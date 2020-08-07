KGB Group revitalizing a Peoria Heights park

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Poplar Lane Park in Peoria Heights will be getting a facelift.

Entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff and the KDB Group is investing resources into the area to revitalize that Riverfront Corridor for greater public use.

So far, progress has been made clearing its overgrown thickets and raising the tree canopy. The changes are sprucing up the park for picnicking, hiking, fishing, bird watching, and kayaking.

Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan said the village has wanted to improve the park for a long time.

“As a Village, we have long wanted to do something in that area but have lacked the resources,” Phelan said. “Now Kim, Greg Birkland and KDB Group again have stepped up. Not only is this effort an extension of their economic and environmental vision for the community, but an extension of their philanthropic mission, as well. We in Peoria Heights are indeed blessed to have such business citizens.”

Blickenstaff said he is very excited about the area’s potential.

“We continue to be very excited about its potential and its future as a four-season destination spot,” Blickenstaff said. “I’m confident that we can transform this area, over time, from a decaying corridor that motorists are in a hurry to get through to a place that instills pride in those locals who wish to stay and play and enjoy central Illinois’ greatest natural asset in ways they have not for a very long time.”

Future plans hope to have a sand volleyball court in the park and have an outdoor ice-skating ring in the winter.

