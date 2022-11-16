The Peoria Metro Centre is kicking off the holiday season with plenty of events and deals around the shops. Come by this Friday, November 18th as they light up the shops with their Holiday Experience. Check out our interview with Jenn Fuller for more fun, as the Peoria Metro Centre celebrates the holidays. You can also check out their website to learn more.

