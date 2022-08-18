EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale.

The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available.

Owners closed the winery in December, saying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic strongly affected the business’ ability to stay open.

Those interested in the listing can schedule an in-person or virtual tour of the location.