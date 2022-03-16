PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, a downtown Peoria bar is having a grand reopening Thursday morning.

Kickback on Fulton will open at 8 a.m. Thursday after months of being closed. The last time the bar served Peoria was on New Year’s.

Earlier this year, the original owners of the bar decided to sell the establishment and Kickback remained closed as the ownership change became official.

Patricia Feger, said she would help out at the bar and visit the bar often and fell in love with its atmosphere. She hopes to bring the centrally located bar new life.

“There were other people interested in the bar and I’m very grateful that I was the one lucky enough to get it. This is such a little gem, it’s a neighborhood bar in the heart of downtown; we have a lot of loyal regulars and new friends looking to join us. It’s going to be very exciting to see what we become,” Feger said.

Feger said she expects Thursday to be busy with the parade and other festivities downtown for the holiday.

“Tomorrow is going to be a different day than our normal functioning days; tomorrow will be about inviting everybody who’s from the parade, but going forward we would like to expand what Kickback does and be more a part of that renaissance that Peoria is seeing,” Feger said.

The bar will be open from 3p.m. to midnight during the week and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays. Feger hopes to also open the bar on Sundays.

She said she plans on having an art gallery for local artists as well as live entertainment at Kickback.

Right now, the bar mostly serves drinks, but Feger is looking to expand its menu items.