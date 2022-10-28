(WMBD) — The 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive to benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service kicked off Friday morning.

The goal for this year is to stuff the vintage CityLink bus with 11 tons of food.

Since January of this year, the Peoria Friendship House food pantry has provided an average of 450 meals weekly to families who are dealing with hunger in Peoria.

WMBD/WYZZ are partnering once again with the campaign this year. You have from now until November 30 to donate at any Peoria or East Peoria Kroger location.