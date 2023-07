BARTONVILLE, Ill (WMBD) – The annual Vets for Vets ride and benefit is getting ready to kick off this weekend. Bob Dant, the Secretary of the Central Illinois Vets for Vets Organization stopped by to tell us the details of the event, take a look!

The Vets for Vets ride is set to take place on July 29th, 2023, at the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville, if you are interested in attending or donating, click this link.