SMITHFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile has been charged with motor vehicle theft and other traffic citations after a crash happened in Smithfield Sunday afternoon.

A Fulton County Deputy told WMBD that just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on County 2 Highway, about a mile north of Polecat Road.

Deputies said a juvenile was the one in the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital via life flight. The kid had non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the kid’s age, no name will be released at this time.