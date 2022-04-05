PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An alleged violent kidnapping has led to a Peoria man being behind bars.

Thomas Jackson, 54, of Peoria, is now facing multiple charges after Peoria Police executed a search warrant at his Southside home in late March.

According to police, a woman called 911 on March 26, saying she was assaulted and being held against her will. Upon arrival, police saw severe bruising on the woman’s face, and later found marks and bruises all across her body.

Two days later, police obtained a search warrant and broke through the back door of the home he was living in, before arresting him without incident.

Jackson’s charges include:

Kidnapping/force or threat

Criminal sexual assault/force

Aggravated domestic battery

Unlawful restraint

Two charges listed as “on-view” include:

Interfering with reports of domestic violence

Domestic battery/physical contact



Arraignment has been set for April 28, and his bond has been set at $500,000.