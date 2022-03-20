PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Western Illinois University (WIU) held its annual cattle show this weekend at the Exposition Gardens in Peoria.

WIU’s Leatherneck Livestock organization partnered with the Heart of Illinois Cattle Jackpot to bring Illinois a fun-filled weekend of showing cattle.

“There are families here today that the majority of them are all from Illinois, but the cattle are either homegrown by these kids that’s showing them, or they’re purchasing them from anywhere from California all the way out to New York, Pennsylvania,” said Miles Toenyes, the cattle show advisor.

Kids aged eight to 21 showcased the cattle they helped raise. Toenyes said the friendly competition is not just about the quality of the animal, but how well the kids took care of it.

“These are their children,” said Toenyes. “These kids take care of [their cattle] like they’re their own kids.”

He said not only do kids see livestock as a sport, but they also learn a lot of responsibility.

“They learn a lot about skill levels of having to work, having to get up early in the morning, having chores,” said Toenyes.

16-year-old Grace Lemenager said she has been dealing with livestock since she could walk.

“I think of me like five years old. I had this white T-shirt on and these pink croc boots, and I was holding this cow with my hand all the way in the air,” said Lemenager.

Lemenager said that memory set the fire to the flame, and overtime she’s seen how special the livestock industry is to her and how important cattle shows are.

“It helps improve the livestock industry and the quality of cattle we produce, every year. It helps improve not only genetics but the meat side as well,” said Lemenager.

She said living this lifestyle has brought great opportunities and great people into her life.

“The livestock industry has given me so many friends that I will cherish forever. I know for a fact that the friends that I’ve made will be my friends forever,” said Lemenager.