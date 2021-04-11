Kids enjoy new interactive features at Pekin playground

PEKIN, Il. (WMBD) – A 15-year-old playground in Pekin is getting major upgrades.

“Ten out of ten,” said 9-year-old Charlie Hudson.

The Mineral Springs Park playground is now open to the public after renovations. It’s already getting approval from local kids.

“There’s a lot of new equipment which is amazing and it’s really fun,” said 11-year-old Madelyn Heilman.

With the help of an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Grant, the Pekin Park District spent more than $300,000 on the new playground.

“I’m very thankful the Pekin park took the initiative to improve the playground for the kids because they are definitely going to enjoy it for years to come,” said Pekin parent Joy Ruschmeyer.

The new features include interactive games, new things to climb, and a 16-foot slide.

“The slide, those are probably my favorite part,” said Hudson.

But not everything on the playground is new and one kid says he’s more than ok with that.

“I like the rock wall that they kept there, I don’t know what I would’ve done if they took out the rock wall but I really love this new playground,” said Hudson.

The Park District is also planning to redo its tennis courts, boat docks and sidewalks.