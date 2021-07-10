Kids get muddy to raise thousands for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Kids raced through a muddy finish line at the 10th annual Kid’s Muddy Madness event, raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee on Saturday, July 10.

More than 1,000 kids participated in the event held at Westwood Park in Morton. Co-chair of the fundraising event, Michelle Parker, said she was thrilled to see a large crowd come out this year after canceling the event last summer.

“I think for enthusiasm and spirit it’s way bigger,” Parker said.

Parker said the kids raise money or donate as little as $20 to enter the competition, earning them a shirt and a pass through the obstacle course. She said the event gives kids of all ages a chance to support the cause.

“If you put the power in the kids, what they can do, you know, they have lemonade stands, they sell cookies, they ask their family and friends, they go out and fundraise,” Parker said.

Amanda Mettelmann’s family has participated on the team ‘Running for Rosie’ for two years now, supporting a cause that is close to their hearts.

“My daughter Rose was diagnosed in 2017 with a tumor, and we went to St. Jude and God and St. Jude saved her life,” said Mettelmann.

Mettelmann said she’s grateful to be in such a giving and supportive community.

“It’s hard to put into words exactly how much it means to me,” said Mettelmann. “We just keep looking around in awe at how incredible well done, how well run, how many people are out here and it’s it’s really neat how the kids are the ones that get to be involved.”

Parker said they have raised close to $1 million for St. Jude over the last 10 years.