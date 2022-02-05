Kids make Valentine’s for residents of nursing facility

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Kids in Creve Coeur are making residents at a Morton nursing home their Valentines this month.

The Creve Coeur Junior Police worked with the community to create Valentine’s Day cards for seniors living at Apostolic Christian Restmore Nursing Facility, Saturday, Feb. 5. School-aged children were able to craft with a variety of sparkly, love-themed supplies to create sparkling, red, white, and pink cards.

Shanita Wallace, a Junior Police board member, said the group is dedicated to showing kids why community service and giving back to others is important.

“It’s a good thing to help others and be kind, and provide opportunities to people who might not be able to do things their selves,” Wallace said. “Some of the nursing home residents aren’t able to have visitors right now because of COVID, so…we can make cards for them so everyone can feel a little special on Valentine’s day.”

Wallace said the cards and individual vases of flowers will be delivered to Restmore later next week.

To learn more about the Creve Coeur Junior Police, visit their Facebook page.