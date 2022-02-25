PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kids at Proctor Recreation Center took Peorians back to Twenties Harlem, Manhattan for their annual Black History Month Event, Friday, Feb. 25.

A Peoria Park District Program, Proctor Dream2 Program kids learned about and performed Harlem Renaissance culture and history in the center’s auditorium. The performers showed audience members the importance of the time period through song and dance, poetry, and a fashion from the era.

Jonelle McCloud, the center’s manager, said the Harlem Renaissance was a movement of African American culture in 1920’s New York City, following the migration of thousands of Black Americans from Southern states to the North.

“That’s where our culture began, in Harlem, New York,” McCloud said.

McCloud said the goal of the event is to bring awareness to Black culture and history, and how both influence millions of lives every day.

“Black history is American history,” McCloud said. “I think that everybody needs to know where they came from, and putting on this show will give people an idea of how we started and where we’re going.”

McCloud said this is their sixteenth year putting on a Black History Month performance.

