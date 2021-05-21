Kids pledge to a violence-free summer at The Streets Belong to Me event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District helped youths stay safe and pledge to a violence-free summer at the eighth annual The Streets Belong to Me event Friday.

Organizers welcomed community members to Proctor Recreational Center to connect through music, performance, local food, and interactive game stations, encouraging residents of all ages to have fun while supporting neighborhood wellness.

Peter Kobak, PPD’S supervisor of community connections, said this year’s event felt a bit more special than in past years.

“After a year of the pandemic, of kids being stuck inside, to come out…it’s just a whole lot of fun,” Kobak said.

He said they will continue to hold events like this one all summer, providing great opportunities for kids and adults to come out and connect with each other.

“I think it’s really important for the community to have open public spaces like this in our parks,” Kobak said. “They can come and they can have fun, and they can be themselves and learn, and we’ve got parks all over the city where they can do this.”

Kobak said kids can come out and play in Hoopfest tomorrow on the Peoria Riverfront. The six-hour basketball tournament runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Gateway Building.