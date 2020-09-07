Kids racing cardboard boats for charity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today, the Ivy Club hosted the annual Cardboard Boat Race. This year, the adults sat aside and let only the kids have some fun.

Kids were tasked with creating a small boat made only of cardboard and duct tape. They were also allowed to decorate the boat with paint. This year three boats were in the running. The boat that makes it to the end of the club pool first wins the race. The winner chooses a charity that will receive a donation from the Ivy Club.

7-year-old Linden Roberts, the owner of the Mermazing boat, took the lead and touched the finish line first, before falling over into the water.

Roberts said she participates every year. She loves mermaids and she’s a competitive swimmer.

“I just love the creativity of it it’s really fun to make your own designs of the boat and experience what it’s like to have a boat,” Roberts said.

Roberts said she chose both PBS and WTVP to receive a monetary donation because they provide educational television programming.