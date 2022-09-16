BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Elementary aged school children in Bloomington are taking it upon themselves to help fund cancer research.

Friday night, Addyson Rudicil and friends hosted their second Cancer Dancer fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Rudicil started the fundraiser last year as a way to support her friend Calista Cook or CJ who is battling cancer.

Rudicil with help from her friends, all kids, planned the entire event themselves. Cancer Dancer brings together her neighborhood and family for a night of raising money.

CJ, Rudicil’s best friend was unable to attend last year’s event due to the cancer. Now she said she is glad to have her by her side.

“It means so much to me, I do all of this for her and she’s my passion in everything I do and I couldn’t do this without her,” Rudicil said.

The event featured an art sale, raffle baskets and food.

Rudicil also cut off eight inches of her hair and donated it to children who don’t have any hair.

Her goal was to at least match last year’s goal of money raised which was $1,600.