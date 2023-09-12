BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Kidz Bop, the #1 music brand for kids, will be performing a live show at the Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena in November.

A City of Bloomington news release says the family-friendly “Never Stop Live” tour will be performing the latest pop hits featuring talented young performers.

In addition to the concert, there will also be a Daddy Dance Off where dads duke it out on the dance floor.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Sept. 13. More information can be found here.

Other fan presales will run throughout the week.

Kidz Bop has sold more than 23.5 million albums since its inception. The franchise has expanded internationally and currently releases music in 5 different languages.