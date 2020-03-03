Kim Blickenstaff buys Spring Bay Marina

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — Investor Kim Blickenstaff has purchased the historic Spring Bay Marina and nearby property.

The 34-acre marina and surrounding wetlands are near the previously-announced Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat, the 220-acre former gravel pit on Spring Bay’s southern edge that Blickenstaff said he plans to turn into a camping and fishing destination.

Blickenstaff, who is from Spring Bay, said his hometown “is going to come back. It’s sort of a master plan for that.”

In addition to the marina, Blickenstaff’s KDB Group also bought multiple lots in an area known as Siesta Channel, which borders the northernmost lake on the Sankoty property – Lake Canada – as well as the land once occupied by the Village Inn on Spring Bay’s Lake Street. Blickenstaff said he wants to put pole cabins on the lots and resurrect the Village Inn, which was destroyed by a fire in 2014.

“The marina has been neglected,” said Blickenstaff, who between the acquisition costs and initial dredging and other clean-up will spend at least $1 million getting the marina back up and running.

Blickenstaff wants the Village Inn to be a replica of the two-story saloon that first sat at that spot, serving river tourists, workers, and sportsmen.

“We’re trying to get people to come back,” Blickenstaff said. “We’re just trying to stitch the river view communities back together.”