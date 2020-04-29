Kim Blickenstaff donates $40,000 to Neighborhood House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Kim Blickenstaff is making a $40,000 donation to Peoria’s Neighborhood House.

The donation came about after Neighborhood House reached out to the KDB group while looking for a contingency kitchen to prepare meals in case their current facility somehow became compromised due to COVID-19.

KDB Group CEO Greg Birkland offered the Scottish Rite Cathedral’s facilities to Neighborhood House to use as a contingency kitchen and passed on information about Neighborhood Houses needs to Kim Blickenstaff, which lead to the donation.

“Greg said they were running out of support (for the pantry),” Blickenstaff said. “I thought it would be a nice thing to do.”

Neighborhood House has seen a large increase in its meal programs, with about 200 more seniors joining the Meals on Wheels program since mid-March.

Neighborhood House CEO Becky Rossman said many people are reaching out for help for the first time.

“We’re getting a lot of first-timers, A lot of people are in need. They’re not alone,” Rossman said.

Blickenstaff is encouraging more people to donate to help Neighborhood House help others through the pandemic.

More information on how to donate or volunteer can be found on Neighborhood Houses website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected