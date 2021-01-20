Kim Blickenstaff wins Historic Preservation Award

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Historical Society awarded entrepreneur and philanthropist Kim Blickenstaff its 2020 Historic Preservation Award.

In a post on Facebook, the historical society stated that the award honors Blickenstaff’s efforts to reclaim, rehabilitate and preserve architecture, neighborhoods, and landscapes in The Tri-County Area.

Blickenstaff and the KDB Group have worked on restoring several buildings locally including the Scottish Rite Theatre, Peoria Armory, and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts.

Blickenstaff also made a donation to Peoria Woman’s Club for building improvements.

The KDB Group also has several future projects it is working on, including Al Fresco Park and the Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat at Spring Bay.

More information on the KDB Group is available on their website.