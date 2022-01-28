Kimberly Richardson hired as Peoria’s new assistant city manager

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria has a new assistant city manager.

Kimberly Richardson has been selected to serve in the position. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the Economic Development Department, Emergency Communications Center, and Information Systems.

Her first day in the role is Monday, Jan. 31.

Previously, Richardson worked as the Deputy City Manager for Evanston, IL, where she supervised directors and provided policy guidance as well as oversaw the daily operations of the city manager’s office, participated in collective bargaining, and worked on racial equity initiatives.

Her prior responsibilities included managing facilities and fleets, assessing technology needs, including cybersecurity training, managing a $300 million city budget, as well as working with state and governmental agencies.

She has been an active member of several government organizations, including the Illinois City/County Managers Association, International City/County Management Association, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, and the League of Women in Government. Richardson earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Illinois University.

Richardson’s starting salary is $190,000.

“Ms. Richardson has been a leader at the state and national level in the city management profession and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Peoria. I am excited to have her as part of the Peoria team,” said City Manager Patrick Urich.