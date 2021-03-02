Kindergarten registration at Unit 5 opens Wednesday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Kindergarten registration opens Wednesday, March 3, at McLean County Unit District 5 schools, and it will take place online in 2021.

Normally, students and parents would attend an in-person registration at their assigned elementary school for the upcoming school, but due to the ongoing pandemic, all registration will be taking place through the school district’s website.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristen Weikle said parents with students already in the district will follow a step-by-step registration instruction through Infinite Campus. She said if this is a parent’s first student in Unit 5 schools, they will have to contact the school directly.

Weikle said a regular kindergarten registration allows students to tour their new school and meet their teachers, but due to the pandemic, the district is still limiting the amount of visitors allowed in school buildings.

“Each school building will have some sort of video or PowerPoint so families and their incoming kindergartners can watch that video about their new school to learn a little bit more about it,” Weikle said. “We hope by the time that school begins next school year, it will look a little more typical, with some mitigation measures in place. We hope those incoming kindergarten students would have the opportunity to see their school, classroom prior to the first day.”

Weikle said they start registration in March to make sure there are enough teachers and classrooms set up for the incoming kindergarten students.

This incoming class will be the graduating class of 2034.