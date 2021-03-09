Kindred Hospital and OSF announce partnership for rehab, long-term acute care

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Kindred Healthcare and OSF Healthcare have teamed up to provide combined rehabilitation and long-term acute care (LTAC) hospital services in Central Illinois .

While the hospital’s LTAC beds will continue to deliver care for the most difficult to treat, a new acute inpatient rehabilitation unit will assist patients who experience a loss of function or disability due to serious conditions, a press release states.

The rehabilitation center will feature all private rooms with therapies and medical care that will help the patients towards independence and returning home.

“Partnering with OSF Healthcare will enable us to best meet the needs of patients in the Peoria community”, said Jason Zachariah, Kindred’s president and Chief Operating Officer.

By Sept. 1, 2022, Kindred and OSF expect to begin offering LTAC and rehabilitation services along with the completion of renovations to the facility at 500 W Romeo B. Garrett Ave., Peoria.

Due to majority ownership, the hospital will be renamed and rebranded under OSF. It will then be operated as a Catholic health care facility.