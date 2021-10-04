Kindred Hospital is now OSF Healthcare Transitional Care Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State regulators gave the green light for a Peoria hospital to run under a new name.

The Kindred Hospital, located at 500 W Romeo B Garrett Ave. in Peoria, will now be known as the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. An agreement between Kindred Healthcare, LLC and OSF HealthCare was approved in August by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

The renovated hospital will include 18 long-term acute care (LTAC) beds and a 29-bed acute rehabilitation unit.

“We are pleased to have obtained this approval, and excited to continue our progress in partnership with Kindred as we ready the facility to provide outstanding care to our community,” said OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center President Bob Anderson.

In addition, the LTAC portion of the building will continue administering care to critically ill and medically complex patients. This includes those suffering from respiratory failure, septicemia, traumatic injuries, wounds, or other complications from multiple chronic conditions, including those recovering from COVID-19.

The rehabilitation unit will help adults who have been affected by stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, orthopedic surgery, and other conditions. It will also provide patients with private rooms and interdisciplinary rehabilitation therapy and medical care, allowing them to regain functional independence and return home.

“We are excited to work with OSF HealthCare in this innovative partnership that will renovate our existing hospital into a dual-purpose facility to better serve the Peoria community,” said Kindred’s Hospital Division President Mike Warrington.

“Replacing some of our LTAC beds with acute rehabilitation beds and a state-of-the-art therapy gym creates a combination of services that optimize this hospital’s offerings to more appropriately meet the local demand for post-acute healthcare services,” Warrington continued.

Kindred and OSF HealthCare expect to begin offering the combination of LTAC and rehabilitation services by Sept. 1, 2022, once renovations have been completed.

LTAC services will still be provided during the hospital’s transition.