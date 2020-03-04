Kink’s license officially suspended

Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County surgeon is off the job, after accusations of sexual misconduct.

34-year-old Shaun Kink’s license has officially been suspended as the case against him moves forward.

Kink appeared in court on Tuesday for the case in which he is facing felony charges tied to a December 6th incident. Prosecutors say that’s when kink sexually assaulted a patient who is disabled.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him and is scheduled to be back in court in May.

